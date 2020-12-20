Adult reading program offered at SM library

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Public Library will be hosting its first ever Adult Winter Reading Program.

The program will run from Monday to Jan. 10. Registration is open and those interested can visit https://cityofsantamaria.beanstack.org to learn more, according to a news release.

The library hopes to have participants read for 600 minutes over the course of the three week program. After completing the program, participants will have an opportunity to select from a list of prizes. The prizes will be available for pick up at the main library’s sidewalk service window.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main library is open for sidewalk pick-up service and for passport service by appointment. The Branch Libraries and Bookmobile are open for Grab and Go service. Other in-person services are closed due to the Local Health Emergency declared by the county. The library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines, and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library’s operations and more are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library. Patrons may also apply for a free library card online.

Questions may be directed to the library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mitchell White