Adulting 101 session to cover basic life skills

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library announced the next session of its series titled “Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century.”

This session will be held on Thursday at the Library’s Learning Center. The center is located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

The “Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century” is a series designed for emerging adults who are 16-21 years old. Attendees will learn skills that will encourage them on their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness through a series of five different sessions.

The session on Thursday will focus on basic life skills such as home maintenance and repair, as well as budget-friendly housekeeping tips. Other items on the agenda include sewing and mending skills and making your own cleaning supplies.

This workshop is free and requires registration. If you would like more information or to register, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

— Annika Bahnsen