Adulting 101 to meet at Santa Maria Library

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will offer the next session of “Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century” at 3:30 p.m. Thursda at the Library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

The session “Healthy Living and Safety” will feature Ron Lovell from Allan Hancock College’s Culinary Arts Program. He will share tips and tricks for grocery shopping, digital couponing, menu planning, budgeting and meal prep.

Scott Hunter from Safety Consulting Services, will demonstrate basic first aid skills. He is a retired firefighter and EMT. Library staff will also present information on mental health resources and personal care. Refreshments will be served.

“Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century” is a series of fun and informative workshops designed for emerging adults, ages 16 to 21. Participants will learn valuable skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness through a set of five sessions.

To attend the free workshop, register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Marilyn McMahon