Advanced fire truck

COURTESY PHOTOThe Santa Barbara Municipal Airport recently obtained this fire truck with a futuristic appearance. Firefighters can use the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting truck to "ensure the safest and most efficient responses to emergencies possible," according to the airport. The 58,863-pound vehicle can hold 1,585 gallons of water and 200 gallons of foam.