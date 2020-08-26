Home Local Advanced fire truck
COURTESY PHOTO
The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport recently obtained this fire truck with a futuristic appearance. Firefighters can use the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting truck to “ensure the safest and most efficient responses to emergencies possible,” according to the airport. The 58,863-pound vehicle can hold 1,585 gallons of water and 200 gallons of foam.
