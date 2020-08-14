Adverse Childhood Experiences receives grant

Pediatric Resiliency Collaborative and KIDS Network of Santa Barbara County received $350,000 in grant funds to take part in the state’s Adverse Childhood Experiences Aware initiative.

ACEs are defined as stressful or traumatic experiences that occur before the age of 18, such as abuse, neglect, substance abuse, divorce, or domestic violence.

The funds, provided by the Office of the California Surgeon General and the Department of Health Care Services, are given to organizations that design and implement training and education activities for providers and organizations that serve Medi-Cal beneficiaries.

The initiative’s goal is to change and save lives by helping Medi-Cal providers understand the importance of screening for ACEs and train them to respond with trauma-informed care.

Throughout California, a total of $14.3 million was awarded to 100 organizations.

PeRC works to implement universal ACEs screening throughout Santa Barbara County and train 75% of pediatricians and their clinic staff and 25% of pediatric providers in neighboring counties.

The training will be offered free of charge to Medi-Cal and other providers, and will be offered online and promoted for use throughout the state.

The PeRC was formed by Cottage Health and other local organizations. It received an ACEs Aware training grant for $200,000.

PeRC’s partners include Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Carpinteria Children’s Project, CenCal Health and many others.

KIDS Network received $150,000 from the ACEs Aware Provider Engagement Grant.

— Grayce McCormick