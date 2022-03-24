Aerospace contractor Moog to expand near Buffalo

By STEVE BITTENENDER

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — A defense and aerospace contractor based in western New York is set to expand thanks to a $25 million investment, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Moog Inc. plans to add 500 new jobs as part of the project to add new manufacturing equipment. The expansion will complement the company’s work on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, V-22 Osprey tiltrotor, flight simulators as well as hardware for satellite and NASA programs.

The expansion will occur at Moog’s East Aurora complex, located about 20 miles southeast of Buffalo.

Moog Chairman and CEO John Scannell said the company is excited about the opportunities for long-term growth in New York.

“Our investments in buildings and advanced manufacturing equipment are helping to create new jobs in the highly skilled manufacturing sector,” he said. “These jobs are across multiple end markets including defense, space and the electrification of construction equipment.”

Two years ago, Moog completed a 95,000-square-foot production facility. That $44 million investment led to 100 new jobs.

In nearby Wheatfield, the company has invested $20.5 million in a plant to bolster its space propulsion division. That project also created 100 jobs.

“Moog is an important part of Erie County’s overall economic portfolio, and this investment is great news for all,” Erie County Executive Mark Polonxarz said in a statement. “As a company based in Erie County, Moog understands that our local workforce and business climate are exceptional and business can grow and flourish here.”

The newest investment is being helped by up to $15 million in Excelsior Jobs Program state tax incentives. That’s based on the 500 jobs being added over five years.

Gov. Hochul said in a statement that her administration wants to make New York “the most business- and worker-friendly state” in the U.S. She said Moog’s decision to expand again proves the state has a strong manufacturing sector.