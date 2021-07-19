AFB seeking nominations for 2021 awards

SANTA BARBARA — The Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties chapter is seeking award nominations for individuals and organizations who deserve recognition for philanthropy, volunteering and social justice work.

The AFB is currently accepting nominations from both Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for Philanthropist of the Year (one from each county), Volunteer of the Year (one from each county), Professional Fundraiser of the Year, Youth Philanthropist of the Year (between the ages of 16-23) and Champion for Social Justice.

To fill out a nomination form, visit npd.afpvote.org/nominations/afpsbv. All nominations must be submitted by July 30.

Those who are selected to win an award will be honored at the AFB-SBV National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 16. The celebration will take place at the Museum of Ventura County from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

— Madison Hirneisen