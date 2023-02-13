Affordable health screenings coming to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Residents living in and around Santa Barbara can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W.Cabrillo Blvd., will host this event from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Feb. 28. Free parking is available.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; kidney and thyroid function and more.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with individuals to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors.

For more information, call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

—Marilyn McMahon