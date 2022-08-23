Affordable health screenings coming to Santa Barbara

Residents living in and around Santa Barbara can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., will host this community event from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Pre-registration is required.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Kidney and thyroid function and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with participants to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors.

For more information, call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

—Marilyn McMahon