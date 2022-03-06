African Women Rising welcomes new board members

African Women Rising has announced three new appointments to the organization’s board of directors.

The new appointees — Bonita Birungi, Walter Okidi Ladwar and Kristin McWilliams — will help to guide the mission of the 15-year-old no-profit.

AWR was founded and operates primarily in Uganda with the mission of empowering women in post-war areas by teaching technical skills and offering long-term support for success via education, regenerative agriculture and microfinance programs.

“We are now at a point in our organization where we have established programs that we believe could benefit more people as well as other nonprofit agencies. Adding board members who have the professional skills we need to broaden our impact aligns with the strategic vision of our organization. The caliber and experience of these new board members is a testament to the critical work and impact AWR is having in Uganda. We are thrilled to welcome Kristin who brings a wealth of volunteer experience, and Bonita and Walter who represent our first Ugandan board members, validating and strengthening our commitment to this region,” noted Linda Eckerbom Cole, executive director and founder.

AWR’s programs offer on-the-ground solutions and opportunities for extremely marginalized people.

The organization focuses on women because, according to the nonprofit, women carry the heaviest post-conflict burden and are central to the daily work of repairing fractured communities. The organization asserts that when women are actively involved in decision-making, be it post-war reconstruction or small-scale civic action, their voices ensure that vital societal priorities are upheld. Today, AWR is working with 15,000 women and reaching more than 90,000 dependents and children.

Bonita Birungi is a native of Uganda who has devoted her career and service to education, public healthmand the wellbeing of children. Ms. Bonita holds master’s degrees in both early childhood development and public health, completing studies in the U.K. and U.S. She began her career as a teacher in Uganda and then went on to serve as program manager and later technical adviser for Save the Children.

She currently works as the director of programs for ELMA Philanthropies’ East Africa division. ELMA Philanthropies invests globally in organizations with an emphasis on improving the lives of children in Africa.

“I am extremely passionate and deeply committed to contributing to the development of women and girls, and am so excited to join AWR as their work not only impacts women in the program but also affects the generations of women who follow,” Ms. Bonita said. “As a woman, as an individual, as a native of Uganda, and as someone who appreciates the hard work of development, I am honored to be part of an organization that truly invests in local leaders and directs funds to local communities; this is what truly makes a difference in changing lives.”

Walter Okidi Ladwar has been practicing law for 27 years and is a partner with Ladwar, Oneka, and Co. Advocates, based in Gulu, Uganda. He received his law degree from Makerere University, Uganda’s largest and oldest institution of higher learning. His law firm specializes in land matters, community interests, and human rights.

He has served as a legal adviser to Africa Women Rising for the last three years, and as a friend to the organization for more than a decade, making introductions and inroads in his native Uganda, on behalf of the nonprofit.

“I know what human rights means to these communities and I am very happy to join the board of Africa Women Rising, as this will allow me to more directly help rural women. The majority of women in this region have little or no education and lack the knowledge to protect their interests. Africa Women Rising empowers them to make a living so that they can safeguard their land, take their children to school and care for their families,” said Mr. Ladwar.

Kristin McWilliams is a real-estate agent with Coldwell Banker in Santa Barbara and formerly served as sales and marketing director at Islands Publishing Company. In this role, she traveled the globe which inspired her volunteer commitment to international aid.

Ms. McWilliams played a significant role in the impact of Direct Relief Women, which provides maternal and child health services around the world. She was the founding co-chair of Direct Relief’s annual Mother’s Day event, co-chaired the Leadership Team, and co-chaired International Women’s Day for many years. Under Ms. McWilliam’s leadership, Direct Relief Women raised more than $1 million, helped to leverage several multi-million-dollar grants, provided fistula dignity kits to hundreds of women and helped to develop the international standard for midwife kits which was adapted by the International Federation of Midwifery. Ms. McWilliams also traveled to Haiti to see Direct Relief’s impact firsthand.

She graduated from the University of Washington with a political science degree.

“I have been attending Africa Women Rising events for more than a decade and am grateful for the opportunity to now contribute on a deeper level,” said Ms. McWilliams. “Africa Women Rising is empowering women and changing lives, and I am honored to work alongside such a dedicated, altruistic board.”

