AG strikes down dual language ban

(The Center Square) — Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Monday that the Arizona Department of Education cannot stop funding schools because of their choice to teach English language learners with dual language programs.

“Only those school districts and charter schools found by the Board to be noncompliant are barred from receiving monies from the English language learner fund,” Attorney General Mayes wrote in her opinion.

Democratic lawmakers asked for Attorney General Mayes to issue an opinion to determine whether DOE has the power to stop funding ELL programs that follow the model, which was approved by the state Board of Education in 2020.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne was seeking to end the 50/50 dual language immersion model, in which students are taught in both English and another language, usually Spanish. Superintendent Horne argues that it violates Proposition 203, which was a ballot initiative that set guidelines on how to teach students who did not speak English as a first language.