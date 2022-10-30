Age of disasters

Still on my election rant. I’ve made mention of this before but just about two years ago when I first started writing regularly in the News-Press, in one of those early columns I wrote what I thought was going to happen after President Joe Biden opened the border. In typical liberal fashion, my life was threatened for pointing out the truth.

I never foresaw how truly devastating President Biden’s action was going to be. Most people whose eyes are open can see it, except the liberal media who continue to smother the truth. Hard to comprehend: Forget all the kids who have died because of it, forget the environmental impact, forget the cartels, forget the 865 migrants who died trying to get here. In just this year!

What I struggle trying to understand is the absolute disaster this has on every single person in this country. Yet not everyone seems to care. Fentanyl has no political affiliation. High gas prices couldn’t care less if you’re a Republican or Democrat. Inflation has no idea who you are. Criminals don’t ask beforehand whom you voted for.

So I just don’t understand how Democrats, the communists, the woke or whatever title applies to stupid thinking, goes along with it? Their lives are equally impacted. Those who support this kind of recklessness are hurting right along with the rest of us.

Is the ideology of the left so strong and blind they’re willing to suck it up and pretend it doesn’t bother them? That it’s more important to stick to their guns (see what I did there) because it would be sinful to admit their line of thinking is wrong. Or is it that so many people are not paying attention and are so deceived by the media and the left-driven propaganda that changing one’s gender holds a higher priority than bringing the country back under control? I do wish someone would explain it to me.

I hate bringing this up again because this “hate Trump” stuff has gotten really old, but there are still so many neuroses over the man. They continue to blame him for everything. They don’t have the ability or the willingness to admit that the Democratic Party they are married to at the hip is the problem.

I know they care about their children and worry about the rampant drug problem, crime and inflation but are unwilling to accept who’s responsible and make the necessary changes to fix it.

I would never change my position or thought-process to agree to print more money, teach white kids they’re horrible, have no bail, make everyone a trans, stop oil production, defund the police, keep our border open, and on and on. None of that makes logical sense. None of it. You couldn’t convince me otherwise because all those things are wrong and terrible. But why do so many people still subscribe to that line of thinking?

Change is sometimes required as many of us have done over the years within our own minds. When I was younger, I had no problem with abortion. I used to be extremely homophobic. Had no issue with drug use. We adjust. We learn. We grow. We change.

We cannot hold firm to a belief or ideal just because. I can’t imagine that something as basic as printing more money is OK with left-leaning thinkers because they’re told to shut up and go along with it. It’s obviously not OK. And then to print even more money and call it an Inflation Reduction Act, when you already know it isn’t going to work, is just stupid piled on top of more stupid.

All Americans must pay the same price for their inflated food costs, strip their pockets of cash to fill their cars. Why do you go along? We all know who’s causing it and how to fix it. It’s the Democratic Socialist Party determined to ruin this country and take every man, woman and child down along with them. They don’t care about you. This is all about power, and the leftist voters are being used to move the destructive agenda forward.

More crazy stuff like everyone is suddenly trans and that’s where we need to focus our attention is just a distraction. Abortion is a distraction. They rave and scream about race and equity, yet abortion kills disproportionally black babies by a wide margin. In 2019, 74% of abortions in Mississippi were performed on black mothers. Where’s BLM?

The cities and states with the most homeless, worst schools, the highest crime rates are run by Democrats. If that’s their plan, it’s working, if not, they’re utter failures.

The only tool available the average American citizen has is coming up in a couple weeks, and even that is in question. The system may already be corrupted beyond repair. Yet we must still exercise that right and hope people are paying closer attention to the sneakiness this time and keep the dems from cheating again.

Even election denier Hillary Clinton says there’s going to be cheating.

No, sorry, that was in 2016 when she denied the election results.

