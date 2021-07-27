Agents of Discovery successful in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department wants to thank residents who have played the Agents of Discovery Game at Buena Vista Park since it launched July 1.

The department reminds residents to play the game before it closes on Aug. 1.

According to the California Parks and Recreation Society, the Agents of Discovery Game has been so popular that Santa Maria is now in second place among 20 communities statewide for the number of people playing the game located at 800 S. Pine St.

“The Recreation and Parks Department is thrilled with the response we have had, and we hope many more people will play the game during the last week so that we can maintain our position or move into first place,” Recreation Supervisor Cindy Hoskins said in a news release.

Agents of Discovery is an educational platform that allows city staff to create, edit and publish an augmented reality and interactive game that engages visitors who spend time in a specific park.

Community members can participate in the campaign by downloading the Agents of Discovery mobile app to access a free “Mission” containing several challenge questions about Buena Vista Park’s history and other environmental topics.

For more information call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Dave Mason