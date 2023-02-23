AGNOLI, Anna

This February 2nd, Anna Agnoli passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

On March 3rd, 1942, Anna was born in Harar, Ethiopia, a day the world became a little brighter. From the beginning, Anna displayed her strength and resilience, being born in a concentration camp while her father was a prisoner of war. She grew up in Italy with her sister, Liliana, in San Benedetto Del Tronto, a small town between the Adriatic coast and mountains, which inspired her forever home in Santa Barbara. At 19, she met and married her soulmate, Royal, with whom she moved to Santa Barbara in 1962, going on to have three children, Anna, Chris and Marie. She was a fiercely dedicated mom to all three children, raising all three to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Anna, a value she instilled in all those around – her family was arguably her most important achievement in life.

From a young age, Anna’s favorite pastime was playing tennis, first at Oak Park and Samarkand Club, then at La Cumbre Country Club, where she was a longtime member, playing into her 70s. Anna also enjoyed coaching the Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s girls tennis team. She was an excellent cook, master of sewing and knitting, and an extraordinary artist when it came to creating custom birthday and holiday cards for her family and friends. Anna enjoyed visiting and playing bridge with her friends well into her 70s, and was passionate about traveling with her husband, Royal, going on cruises, and spending summers visiting family in her home town, San Benedetto.

Anna was a member of the church from a very young age, and later in life spent her Sunday mornings hosting Coffee and Donuts in the San Roque Parish courtyard after mass. On the weekends, Anna would spend her time spoiling her six grandkids, taking them to swimming lessons, the carousel, the Zoo, and attending every sporting event they played in.

Our family would not be where it is today if we didn’t have Anna as a wife, mother and grandmother. We are beyond blessed to have had her in our lives, and we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Anna’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her.

Anna joins her daughter in Heaven, Anna Pappalardo “Pat”. She is survived by many loving family members, including her devoted husband, Royal, her son, Chris (Tina), her daughter, Marie Reardon (Sean), her six grandchildren, Ariana, Katherine, Michael, Marina, Giada and Chiara, and her great-grandson Giovani. She is also survived by her loving sister, Liliana Murgia (Alberto), sister in-law, Louise Antignani (Mario – deceased), predeceased, by sister in-law, Eleonara Dusi (Gimo – deceased), and survived by her many wonderful nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Anna was a beautiful, loving, and comforting woman until the very end. Rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Alzheimer’s Association or the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Funeral Mass at San Roque Church 11:00am, Friday March 3rd, with a celebration of life to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.