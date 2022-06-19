AGUILAR, Hilario Padilla

It is with great sorrow and broken hearts we announce the passing of our father, Hilario Padilla Aguilar on May 31, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Hidalgo, Mexico on October 21, 1928 to Apolinar Aguilar and Epifania Padilla. He was one of eleven siblings. At a young age before entering the United States through the Brazeros Program, he worked many jobs throughout Mexico as a machinery mechanic. He acquired numerous skills. Later in the United States, after proudly receiving his U.S. citizenship, he worked for Hendry’s Mechanical Works in Santa Barbara for 25 years as a manager. He later began his own steel fabricating business with his brother, daughter, and son-in-law: A & H Steel Fabricators. That business lasted for 14 years.

Hilario was a smart hardworking man, a loyal friend, and a savvy investor/entrepreneur. Upon retiring, you’d find him playing cards with his friends on Saturdays, and every Thursday morning having breakfast with his family. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. His exceptionally sharp memory allowed him to share stories about his life with much detail.

Hilario met the love of his life, Carmen Palato, at “La Mission” movie theatre in Santa Barbara. They married in 1952. They are survived by their four children (Maria Elena, Yolanda, Dolores, and Larry Jr.), 13 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Rosary is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7pm and a Mass Friday, June 24th at 10am; both held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church (21 East Sola Street, SB, CA).

Our family would like to express our deepest appreciation to Francisca Morales for her care and love she gave to both Hilario and Carmen.