AGUILAR, Timothy Ysidro

December 31, 1934 – May 17, 2022

Tim Aguilar, 88, longtime member of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation El Presidio de Santa Barbara and recipient of the Pearl Chase Historic Preservation & Conservation Award for January 18, 2014, died on May 17th, 2022.
A Veteran of the United States Navy, he graduated from the College of Arts & Crafts in Oakland, California and taught for several years in Northern California Boys Clubs.
For many years, he lived in Mendocino, California, where he was a member of the Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and was the Constable of both, Big and Little River Judicial Districts.
Surviving Tim is his family; wife of 52 years, Susan, and four children: Joseph, Douglas (Angeli), Dorsi (Lance), and Daniel (Janet); brother Ben (Cathedral City, CA) and sister Linda (Colorado). Grandpa Tim also had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family misses him very much.

