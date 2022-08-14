AGUILERA, Rudy Martinez

Rudy Martinez Aguilera passed away peacefully at home with Ann, his wife of 68 years, at his side. He was 88 years old. Rudy was born in Riverside, CA, on February 27, 1933, to Pete and Natividad Aguilera. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margaret Gonzales and brother Frank Aguilera. Rudy is survived by his siblings, Gloria Avalos, Mary (Joe) Ortega, Larry Aguilera, Joseph (Cheryl) Aguilera, and Amanda (Rick) Solis. He is also survived by his 4 children, Pat (Sue), Mickey, Ruth, Rose and 3 grandchildren, Marissa Aguilera Green, Anthony Giardino, and Giuliana Giardino.

Rudy enrolled at UC Santa Barbara, Fall 1952 and soon married his HS Sweetheart, Ann Salazar. He graduated on January 1955 with the Degree of Bachelor of Arts with a Major in Junior High Education. While Teaching at Santa Barbara Junior High full time, Rudy earned his Master of Arts Degree in Education.

Rudy will be forever grateful to his 9th grade teacher, Miss Cora Paradis, for insisting that he continue his education. She was a great inspiration.

Rudy started teaching at Santa Barbara Junior High where he served as Head Counselor, Vice Principal and Principal during his 34 years. Before retirement, Rudy then served as Principal of Santa Barbara High School (he became a “Don”) and Goleta Valley Junior High School; 2 years at each campus.

Rudy’s delight was family and activities that taught his children to appreciate each other, be respectful, generous and fair. But most of all find joy in life and be grateful. He delighted in his two great-grandchildren, Mason and Macie Ann Green. He had a great patience with little ones and a loving manner with his growing children.

Rudy learned to work from a very young age and continued to do so in every job he held, also maintaining good grades in his studies. He loved sports and was a member of the Referee Association that served in local high schools and colleges. He loved travel and made many memories with his wife Ann. He loved dancing, reading and history, particularly, WWII. Rudy also loved music; Jazz and Mariachi music. Important to him was the Lord and he lived a joyous life of gratitude.

In remembrance of Rudy’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Cambridge Drive Community Church, 550 Cambridge Drive, Goleta, CA 93117.