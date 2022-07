Castula Aguirre was born November 10,1929 and passed away July 13, 2022.

She was the wife of Gonzalo Aguirre, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and a devoted friend to many.

She passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

Rosary will be on July 20th at Welch-Ryce-Haider at 7pm located on Sola Street in Santa Barbara.

Mass will be on July 21st at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.