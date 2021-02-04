AGUIRRE, Clarice

02/24/1933 – 01/26/2021

Dear Lord,

Thank you for welcoming Clarice into your paradise, where she was reunited with her beloved husband, Leroy Aguirre, whom she wed in her hometown of Santa Barbara and her parents Elias and Cecelia Escobar and brothers, David and Alfred.

Clarice graduated from Santa Barbara High School. From there she went into Healthcare as a Nurse’s Aide and as a Physical Therapist Assistant. Later in life she was a loving caregiver to countless patients. Clarice’s generosity had no limits and was always without hesitation.

She enjoyed reading and country music, but her creative side showed no boundaries as she was a writer of short stories, built dollhouses, engaged in woodcarving and was able to create anything out of nothing.

Her love for travel took her as far north to British Columbia, Canada and as far south as Mexico and Texas. The majority of her travel was up and down the west coast.

We are pretty sure if heaven has coffee, she will be sitting there with her lifetime friend Nina, as well as family and friends drinking pot after pot as they have much to catch up on.

Clarice may not have access to a cell phone or social media but we know that she will still find a way to reach out to her children Denise, Lee, Elena, Richard and his wife Carrie, letting them know that though she may be gone, she will always find a way to be with them and her ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

If reading this makes you cry, she would tell you “Stop your crying, or I will give you something to talk about.”

A viewing will take place at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Saturday, February 6, 2021, following Covid-19 protocol.