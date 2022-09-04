AGUIRRE, Donna Marie “Polly”

Donna Marie “Polly” Aguirre, 63, of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday August 28, 2022

in Santa Barbara.

Donna is survived by her loving husband Raul Aguirre; two daughters Corinna Polly Cortez and Krystle Schlegel (Joshua); son Raul Aguirre; two brothers, George Polly & Nick Polly; sister Era Polly; sisters-in-law Aida Barnes (Greg), Irma Mera (Paco), Irene Glickman (Barry); brothers-in-law George Aguirre (Amy), Michael Aguirre, Richard Aguirre (Judy); her mother, Elene Tallman (Bob) and mother-in-law Stella Aguirre and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Donna’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Sarah House of Santa Barbara for their loving care and compassion and Father Bob Fox from the Santa Barbara Greek Orthodox Church for always being present for Donna especially in her last moments.

Viewing and Trisagion will be at 7:00 p.m., September 8, 2022 at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara followed by a Celebration of Life at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.