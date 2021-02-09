AHC bond panel to meet

The citizens’ oversight committee of Allan Hancock College’s Bond Measure I will hold its annual meeting at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom.

The panel will deliver a financial report for 2020.

Bond Measure I, which was passed by voters June 6, 2006, has accumulated $180,763,187 in proceeds and $7,782,395 in interest. The amount of $157,423,394 has been spent on construction, management, maintenance and technology.

Measure I has a balance of $31,032,188, according to agenda documents.

In 2020, $3,225,979 was spent on a variety of projects: the public safety complex, a one-stop student services center, the fine arts complex, the STEM/MESA center, and relocations of the stagecraft and auto mechanics buildings. The remaining expenses funded continued project management and GO bond refunding.

CWDL, an accounting firm out of San Diego, audited the bond measure’s expensenses for the 2019-20 school year. It confirmed that the use of bond funds is compliant with state law.

The agenda estimates an hour for the meeting.

To join the meeting, go to hancockcollege.zoom.us/j/92671262883.

— Annelise Hanshaw