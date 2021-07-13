AHC extends free tuition to all full-time students

COURTESY PHOTO

All full-time students at Allan Hancock College are able to receive full tuition and fees through the college’s new Promise Plus program.

Allan Hancock College is extending the Hancock Promise to all full-time students, providing tuition and fees through the new Hancock Promise Plus program.

Promise Plus will cover full-time students, regardless of residency, beginning in the fall and continuing through the 2022-2023 academic year.

First-time, continuing, returning, transfer, international and concurrent enrollment students are all eligible as long as they are enrolled in 12 or more units with at least one in-person class.

“Over the past year, we recognized the impact the pandemic had on many of our students,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Dr. Kevin G. Walthers. “With the Promise Plus program, Hancock is helping change the odds for students by offering a path back to stability. This is not only a great way to support our students, but it’s also an amazing investment in our community.”

To receive Promise Plus, students should apply for admission, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or a California Dream Act application and accept the Promise Plus award in the online student portal.

Fall courses begin Aug. 16, and enrollment is currently open. Allan Hancock College is holding in-person registration events at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center from 2-6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday through Aug. 10.

“The Promise Plus provides an incredible opportunity to a wide range of students no matter where they are in their educational journey,” Hancock Associate Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services Dr. Nohemy Ornelas said. “This program offers them a chance to start, continue or restart their education without the cost of tuition being an obstacle to that important goal.”

To learn more about the Promise Plus program or to apply, go to hancockcollege.edu/promiseplus.

— Annelise Hanshaw