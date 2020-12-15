AHC hosts Angel Tree gift giveaway

LOMPOC — Allan Hancock College is continuing its annual Angel Tree gift giveaway today from 3-5 p.m. at its Lompoc Valley Center campus.

It also hosted a giveaway at the college’s Santa Maria campus Monday.

Today, families will drive up for a contactless gift pick up.

Allan Hancock College is donating gifts to 224 children, including kids in the Hancock’s EOPS/CARE/NextUp programs and CalWORKs students, Hancock veterans, Dreamers, LAP, non-credit and formerly incarcerated students.

College administrators, staff and faculty received the wishlists virtually and were able to drop off gifts on campus or donate online.

To learn more, visit hancockcollege.edu/angeltree.

— Annelise Hanshaw