AHC panel to meet

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail SANTA MARIA — The Allan Hancock College Auxiliary Programs Corp. board will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom. To view the agenda, visit hancockcollege.edu/auxilliarycorp. To attend, go to hancockcollege.zoom.us/j/94566006463. — Annelise Hanshaw 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Annelise Hanshaw News-Press Staff Writer previous post Balloon release planned for Lompoc prison inmates next post Santa Barbara County reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.