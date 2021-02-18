Home Local AHC panel to meet
AHC panel to meet

SANTA MARIA — The Allan Hancock College Auxiliary Programs Corp. board will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom.

To view the agenda, visit hancockcollege.edu/auxilliarycorp.

To attend, go to hancockcollege.zoom.us/j/94566006463.

