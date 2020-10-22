AHC plans for remote spring semester

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College will continue a majority of its classes remotely during the spring semester, it announced Tuesday in a news release.

College stakeholders were consulted regarding the decision, and it follows the pandemic response plan supported in June by Hancock’s Board of Trustees. Some lab and career technical education classes will be held in person with precautions in place according to state and county guidelines.

“The safety of our students, employees and community continues to be at the forefront as we prepare for spring,” Superintendent/President Dr. Kevin G. Walthers said in a statement. “The decision to continue a remote teaching modality reflects a phased and measured approach to reopening that will keep Hancock healthy while continuing to provide a quality education to our students.”

The college expanded its resources online this fall, offering online tutoring, virtual counseling, emergency funding and more to its students. It hoped to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic.

“Our students have shown amazing resilience during this difficult time, and we want them to know that Hancock is here to help them in any way we can,” Dr. Walthers said. “We want them to take full advantage of the robust student services available to them.”

Spring classes start Jan. 19. Priority registration begins Nov. 2, and open registration starts Nov. 7. For registration advice, students can contact a registration hotline at 1-805-922-6966 ext. 3248.

For more information, visit hancockcollege.edu.

— Annelise Hanshaw