AHC provides Bulldog Bound activities online

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Allan Hancock College culinary teacher Ron Lovell is participating in the Bulldog Bound program, which provides fun activities in videos for local children.

Allan Hancock College’s “Bulldog Bound” program teaches hands-on activities to kids in a virtual video format.

The college released four activity videos this week on its YouTube page. The Santa Maria college’s faculty demonstrates activities that children, parents and teachers can try on their own.

The latest videos teach children how to construct paper buildings, bake lemon and blueberry cupcakes, learn basic chemistry and plant seeds.

“In the past, we invited students from our local elementary schools to come to our campuses and participate in these activities in person,” said Maggie Moreton, Bulldog Bound coordinator. “We really wanted to continue to provide this program, so we made the decision to go virtual in an effort to keep this fun and create interactive activities accessible to students in a safe format.”

The program was created to introduce kids to the programs and opportunities Hancock has to offer. It also provides information to children and parents about the Hancock Promise, a program that guarantees the first year of the college’s tuition free to students who graduate within the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District.

“The workshops and demonstrations are a great introduction to what we do at Hancock, and they give kids a chance to explore their own interests,” Ms. Moreton said. “We want these students to see all the possibilities open to them at Hancock.”

More videos are expected to be released in February and March.

For more information, visit hancockcollege.edu/promise/bulldogbound.

