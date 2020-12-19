AHC swears in new trustee

The Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Board of Trustees swore in Dr. Suzanne Levy during a public meeting on Tuesday.

Voters elected Dr. Levy to the area two seat in the November elections. She will serve on the board for four years.

She spent 13 years (1990-2003) working as a professor of computer science at Hancock.

“My heart has always been with Hancock, and I always tried to stay involved with the college even after I left,” she said. “I look forward to working with this board, Dr. Walthers, and all our campus and community stakeholders to continue this college’s history of excellence and service to our students.”

She has served on many community organizations’ boards, including the Board of Directors for PCPA, the North County Women’s Fund, the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Children’s Museum, and the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in teaching mathematics from the University of Illinois, a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from UCSB and a doctorate in education from Fielding Graduate University.

“We look forward to working closely with our new trustee as we continue our mission to change the odds for students in our community and ensure student success,” Hancock Superintendent/President Dr. Kevin Walthers said.

Dr. Walthers also swore in Jeff Hall and Hilda Zacarías who were re-elected to their seats.

More information on the board is available at hancockcollege.edu/board.

— Annelise Hanshaw