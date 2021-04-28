AHC trustee resigns

Larry Lahr, president of Allan Hancock College’s board of trustees, resigned from the board effective last Friday. He served the college for 26 years.

He notified the board during its April 20 meeting that he was moving outside the area he represented and would therefore resign. (He was elected in area three, which encompasses southwestern Santa Maria and Guadalupe.)

“The college is being left in good hands and in good shape,” Mr. Lahr said in a news release. “I have full confidence in my colleagues on the board and the college’s staff, faculty and administration. I know that Hancock will continue to prosper and improve in my absence.”

He was first elected to the board in 1994 and has served as president four times and vice president four times.

“Larry Lahr epitomizes what it means to be a public servant,” said Dr. Kevin G. Walthers, superintendent and president of Hancock. “He is known for having a sharp eye for finances, but his focus has always been to ensure students come first in every decision we make.”

Mr. Lahr attended Allan Hancock College before graduating from Cal Poly with a degree in agricultural business management.

The board will start the process to fill the vacancy at its next meeting May 11.

— Annelise Hanshaw