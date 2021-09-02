AIA plans virtual meeting

SANTA BARBARA — AIA Santa Barbara’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee will host a virtual general meeting from noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 9.

The meeting will discuss AIA National Guides for Equitable Practice.

“These robust guides make the moral, business, ethical and societal cases for equitable practice and provide insights to help individuals and firms ensure the profession of architecture is as diverse as the nation we serve,” according to an AIA news release.

To register for the meeting, go to eventbrite.com/e/aia-santa-barbara-general-meeting-equity-diversity-and-inclusion-tickets-167762079897.

For more information, contact AIA Santa Barbara at 805-966-4198 or info@aiasb.com.

— Dave Mason