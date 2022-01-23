AIA Santa Barbara 2022 board retreat focuses on equity, diversity

The annual retreat of the new 2022 board of the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara (AIASB) chapter took place last weekend.

During the retreat, chapter leaders formulated avenues to accomplish the AIASB’s mission of serving our members, as well as the professional world of architecture, and the community by promoting design excellence, professional development, education, and environmental and social equity.

“Exemplary of the chapter’s mission to support diversity in the profession, including our efforts to overcome the continued minority of licensed female architects, AIASB is proud to announce that all officers of the 2022 Board are women for the first time in the chapter’s 92-year history,”

said Alayna Fraser, AIA Santa Barbara’s 2022 President.

– Katherine Zehnder