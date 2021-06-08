AIA to hold downtown housing discussion

SANTA BARBARA — The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara will discuss housing, new neighborhoods and the future of downtown with local leaders in a virtual roundtable from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Participants include Jessica Metzger, project planner at the city of Santa Barbara; Robin Elander, executive director of Downtown Santa Barbara; Peter Lewis, developer; Rob Fredericks, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara; Anthony Grumbine, AIA member and chair of the City of Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission; and Alice Amspoker, who is representing public neighborhood elementary schools and the replacement of the old Lincoln School.

AIA Santa Barbara hosted Design Charrette 2020, a brainstorming session focusing on Santa Barbara’s central business district and the State Street corridor. More than 160 people participated, and AIA presented its results to Santa Barbara City Council.

To learn more, go to aiasb.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw