Aid for Turkey, Syria

Goleta-based Direct Relief mobilizes medical assistance, $200,000 funding to earthquake responders

BREA BURKHOLZ/DIRECT RELIEF

At its headquarters in Goleta, Direct Relief prepares shipments of emergency aid for Turkey and Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Monday, Items include medication and supplies to treat people with injuries and pre-existing medical conditions, such as field medic packs, antibiotics and other essential medicines, as well as oral rehydration solutions and hygiene items for those displaced from their homes.

Within hours of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake Monday that caused widespread damage across Turkey and northern Syria, the Turkish government requested international assistance, and Goleta-based Direct Relief began mobilizing its response.

Direct Relief has committed $100, 000 each to two different organizations — the AKUT and the Syrian American Medical Society.

Earthquakes typically cause blunt trauma and orthopedic injuries, such as broken bones, lacerations, and crush syndrome from being trapped under heavy debris. An overwhelming number of injuries in the initial moments of an emergency can create an acute need for health personnel, medical supplies, blood, and medicines.

In an earthquake’s aftermath, people often become ill due to their lack of shelter, compromised water and sanitation systems, lack of refrigeration, and untreated injuries. These circumstances can lead to bacterial infections and disease outbreaks among people who are forced into temporary shelters.

People also frequently lose access to the medicine they need to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and mental health issues.

“With the death toll in Turkey and Syria climbing rapidly after a catastrophic earthquake struck the region less than 48 hours ago, Direct Relief is mobilizing significant quantities of medical aid in response to specific requests from on-the-ground responders,” according to a news release on Tuesday. “At least 4,000 people in Turkey and 1,500 people in Syria are reported dead, and the number of casualties is expected to rise significantly as rescue workers continue the search for survivors.”

AKUT, one of the organizations receiving Direct Relief’s help, is “an association of search and rescue volunteers and staff in Turkey,” Tony Morain, vice president of communications for Direct Relief, told the News-Press Tuesday.

AKUT has deployed its teams to the earthquake zone, and its early reports detail more than 1,700 collapsed buildings, no power and below-freezing temperatures. Southern Turkey is home to 3.6 million Syrian refugees, many of whom live in camps and are vulnerable to the cold. The $100,000 is emergency operating funding, which can be used for transportation, logistics, staff, supplies or whatever is needed, according to Mr. Morain.

SAMS, the other organization being helped by Direct Relief, operates health facilities in the northwest of the country. Those facilities have already received more than 1,000 patients impacted by the earthquake.

The region of Syria hit by the earthquake contains a large population of internally displaced people and refugees at particular risk of impacts from interrupted power, health services, food and water access, and limited shelter.

“We shared inventory with groups in the area, and the SAMS got back to us with specific requests which we are preparing to ship to them. It is a little over 25 pallets; enough to fill one semi-truck. We are trying to ship today or tomorrow and they will arrive within days,” said Mr. Morain.

Direct Relief is initially providing SAMS with 108 emergency medical backpacks stocked with medical supplies for first responders,1,000 hygiene kits, antibiotics, analgesics, oral rehydration salts, prenatal vitamins and supplies to assist with wound care and acute injuries.

Direct Relief is communicating with other long-term Syrian partners about their immediate needs and has shared its medical inventory list with the Turkish Red Crescent.

In discussions with freight forwarders on Monday, Direct Relief’s transportation team determined that the best option for delivering material aid is to fly it into Istanbul, clear customs there and truck it to the final destination.

The Adana, Turkey airport is operational but is much smaller and is currently getting inundated with relief aid workers and aid moving in from Turkish authorities. The airport could quickly become overwhelmed.

“We are also looking at trucking from our warehouse outside of Amsterdam. Our warehouse in the Netherlands provides supplies to Ukraine,” said Mr. Morain.

In its news release Tuesday, Direct Relief noted, “Initial reports indicate as many as 2,818 buildings have collapsed in Turkey, with the most affected districts including Malatya, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Diyarbakır, Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, Kilis and Adana.”

“The Turkish Ministry of Health is reporting at least 15 hospitals were significantly damaged by the earthquake — about half of all hospitals located in the severe impact zones,” according to Direct Relief.

Noted Mr. Morain, “Individuals who want to help can donate, which will help with shipping costs. If you can’t donate money, sharing the word and making sure others are aware of what’s happening is helpful and both are highly appreciated.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com