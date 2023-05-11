Aiding Ukrainians in Poland

Direct Relief helps efforts for refugees from war with Russia

Forty-four tons of medical aid bound for Ukraine departed June 17 from Direct Relief’s warehouse in Goleta. The shipment went to Ukraine on the second charter flight donated by FedEx in response to the conflict. Since then, Direct Relief has continued to help Ukrainians, including refugees in Poland.

Goleta-based Direct Relief continues to serve on the front lines of aid efforts with medical supplies and resources in Poland for Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war-stricken country.

Direct Relief has reported that since Russia started its invasion in February 2022, the nonprofit has deployed more than 1,350 tons of medical aid, 254.1 million defined daily doses, $32.2 million in financial assistance and $899 million in material aid assistance to Ukraine.

This is a feat that has not been easy.

Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe is in Poland this week and participated Wednesday in an event in Lodz, which included representatives of the Ukrainian embassy in Poland; Mark Brzezinski, the U.S. ambassador to Poland, and Jacek Szwajcowski, CEO of Poland Pelion S.A. — the largest operating healthcare sector company in Poland.

IV fluids from Direct Relief arrive in central Ukraine last year to support local hospitals.

Ambassador Brzezinski shared his gratitude toward Health4Ukraine, an initiative created by the represented organizations.

Health4Ukraine allows Ukrainians, who crossed the border to escape the war, to receive funds for the purchasing of medicines in publicly accessible pharmacies and pharmacy points in Poland.

And Health4Ukraine received $15 million in funding this past year from Direct Relief.

“This highly efficient program, which puts a layer of innovation on top of existing systems, personnel and logistical infrastructure, allowed us to provide tailored assistance to meet the medical needs of every refugee covered by the program, no matter where in Poland they are,” Mr. Tighe said at Wednesday’s event.

Since its initial launch in April 2022, Health4Ukraine supported 316,894 Ukrainian refugees in Poland with more than $17 million in monetary aid.

In Ukraine, Odessa City Hospital receives a shipment of emergency medical supplies from Direct Relief in October.

As reported by Direct Relief, nearly 70% of the funds were used to purchase medicine, and the rest of the money was used to provide personal care products such as dental hygiene and soap to the refugees.

This is not the only area of the war Direct Relief is assisting with. In April, medical products from Direct Relief were supplied to hospitals and clinics across Ukraine, including a major delivery to replenish the supply at the children’s hospital in the city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine.

Direct Relief is continuing to be a major help to the Ukrainian people, and the nonprofit encourages Americans back home to see where they can be of assistance.

To learn more, visit directrelief.org.

