AIDS/LifeCycle hosts bike ride in support of LGBTQ+ foundations

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

This was among the parked bicycles Friday at Girsh Park in Goleta, where participants in a 545-mile ride took a lunch break during an effort to raise money for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

If you happen to be driving on Highway 101 over the past few days, you might’ve seen a row of 25 storage trucks casually making their way down the Central Coast.

These aren’t any normal trucks, though. These trucks are supporting the over 2,000 cyclists who are making a 545-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles to support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

On Friday, they were making their way through the Santa Barbara area, and the News-Press caught up with them at Girsh Park in Goleta before they continued their trek to Ventura. They took a break from their 545-mile ride there.

After raising more than $11.7 million in support of these foundations, the participants have been on a seven-day journey raising awareness for the AIDS cause.

These participants come from all walks of life. Some are HIV-positive or negative, some are LGBTQ+ or allies. The ages range from 18 to 92, and there is someone from nearly every state represented as well as 14 different countries.

As explained by AIDS/LifeCycle Marketing Director, Evan Payne, it’s a life-changing ride, not a race, that takes place through some of California’s most beautiful countryside.

AIDS/LifeCycle is co-produced by the Los Angeles LGBT Center and San Francisco AIDS Foundation and is designed to advance their shared interest to reduce new HIV transmissions and improve the quality of life for people living with HIV.

Since 1969, the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond.

Today, the center’s nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world. The center offers programs, services, and global advocacy over four categories: health, social services and housing, culture and education, leadership and advocacy.

San Francisco AIDS Foundation, another prominent foundation in the cure for AIDS/HIV, has multiple locations throughout San Francisco that promotes health, wellness, and social justice for communities most impacted by HIV.

Through sexual health and substance use services, advocacy, and community partnerships, San Francisco AIDS Foundation is hoping to help all people who need representation.

If you would like to learn more about the organizations and find ways to get involved, visit www.aidslifecycle.org.

