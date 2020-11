Foggy day on State Route 154

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Channel Islands are seen at the right.

Like a scene out of the musical “Brigadoon,” fog blankets the land, but this isn’t Scotland.

It’s State Route 154 in late November.

News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado captured the magic as he traveled on the state route Thursday morning through the fog.

— Dave Mason