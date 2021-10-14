Air quality alert issued

Air quality is on an alert status for Santa Barbara County because of the Alisal Fire.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the County Air Pollution Control District on Wednesday announced the change from “Air Quality Watch” to “Air Quality Alert.”

Smoke and ash from the Alisal Fire is affecting air quality, and the forecast calls for winds that would push more smoke onshore, according to the health department.

For more information, go to www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality. You can see the EPA fire and smoke map at fire.airnow.gov.

— Dave Mason