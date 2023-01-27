Air quality leads to library’s temporary closure

Overnight construction activity impacted air quality at Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Tests are being done to ensure the building is safe for patrons and staff. Results will not be available until next week. Out of an abundance of caution, the Central Library is closed and expects to reopen on Jan. 31.

While staff are unavailable to answer the library’s main phone line, patrons can contact library staff using the library’s chat during regular hours on the website, texting 805-273-8916 or calling Eastside Library at 805-963-3727 or Montecito Library at 805-969-5063.

Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery is on a separate HVAC system, and room rental events scheduled are not impacted by the closure, but the galleries will be closed for art viewing.

Patrons with holds ready for pickup at Central Library will have a three-day extension.

Santa Barbara Public Library’s Library on the Go van will add additional stops on Friday, Saturday and Monday featuring collections and children’s programming.

Library on the Go van will be at Alameda Park from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. today, following the regular Shoreline Park visit from 10 a.m. until noon.

The van will visit Alameda Park from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Library staff will have children’s activities all day, in addition to a Poetry Walk featuring poems written by local poets as part of a workshop with Mission Poetry Series.

On Monday, the van will visit Shoreline Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a special pop-up Stay and Play class for families and young children. The van will be at Alameda Park from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with activities for school-age children.

