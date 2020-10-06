Airbus plans to reopen for holiday travel

The Santa Barbara Airbus plans to reopen Nov. 16 to accommodate passengers traveling during the holidays.

“Closing our doors in March was a hard decision, but one we felt necessary for the community and business,” Samantha Onnen, general manager of Santa Barbara Airbus, said in a news release. “We are thrilled at the idea of reopening in time for holiday travel and cannot wait to see passengers again.”

The Airbus will not look the same. There will be a limited capacity, so passengers traveling alone will have their own row. Masks are required for the duration of the ride.

Sanitizing foggers sanitize the bus, and staff will spray and wipe down high-contact surfaces. The air will be filtered, and fresh air will be pulled in every three minutes.

SB Airbus launched a campaign in August with the hashtag “#RollingResponsibly” to attract passengers with its new health precautions.

“We have seen TSA travel numbers slowly grow over the last month and are hopeful this is a continued growth pattern that will allow for enough demand for a successful reopen,” Ms. Onnen said.

The Airbus will open with five roundtrip shuttles to the Los Angeles International Airport.

Reservations can be made online or by phone at 805-964-7759. The company is based in Goleta.

The Airport office is open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday this month for phone and email assistance. For more information, go to www.sbairbus.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw