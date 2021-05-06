Airbus to resume service to LAX

Santa Barbara Airbus will officially resume service to the Los Angeles International Airport today.

The airbus company closed its doors in March 2020 as the pandemic intensified and travel demand plummeted, but now plans to reopen today in time for late spring and summer travel. Santa Barbara Airbus will resume LAX shuttles today with 10 trips a day of daily service to and from LAX.

“Santa Barbara Airbus is so grateful to be able to resume operations safely,” Samantha Onnen, general manager of Santa Barbara Airbus, said in a news release. “We are glad to see that tourism and business travel is coming back and that people are feeling comfortable getting back out into the world.”

Both Santa Barbara Airbus and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the reopening with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Airbus at 750 Technology Drive in Goleta.

However, due to social distancing and safety guidelines, only the media is invited to attend.

“We are delighted to mark this moment of reopening with our long-time members at Santa Barbara Airbus,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the South Coast Chamber. “Having a variety of options for connectivity for our travelers is so important and the Chamber is a champion for making sure air service at our local airport and LAX is accessible.”

Visit www.sbairbus.com to learn more.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com