Airport announces service to San Diego

SANTA BARBARA — Alaska Airlines has announced direct daily air service between Santa Barbara and San Diego starting in November.

The announcement for the new daily service was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new one-hour flight service is set to begin Nov. 20, according to officials.

“For anyone in Santa Barbara, traveling to San Diego has meant a miserable 6-8 hour drive through Los Angeles. But now, one of the best locations for both business and leisure is within reach,” Airport Director Henry Thompson said in a statement.

The service will be provided on one of Alaska’s 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft. Advance booking is available now at www.alaskaair.com. Special introductory fares start at $49 each way if purchased before Aug. 10. Certain restrictions and blackout dates apply.

— Mitchell White