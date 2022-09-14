Airport emergency drill

Community volunteers, agencies to participate in exercise Thursday

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara Airport Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Live Exercise is set for Thursday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Local students and community members will pretend to be victims when first responders participate Thursday in the Santa Barbara Airport Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Live Exercise.

The drill is set between 7:30-11:30 a.m, north of the main runway.

Along with the increased emergency responder traffic, people traveling along Hollister Avenue between Aero Camino and Los Carneros during this time may see simulated smoke coming from the airfield area north of the main runway.

The purpose of the exercise is to give the airport, mutual aid partners and emergency responders the opportunity to train for a real aircraft emergency in a safe and controlled environment. This live exercise will be conducted in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

Santa Barbara Airport is required to maintain an Airport Emergency Plan. This plan outlines the response procedures for airport personnel and mutual aid partners that must effectively respond to and manage emergency situations that occur on airport property.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara Airport is required under FAA rules to test its emergency plan with a full-scale mock aircraft emergency every 36 months.

Federal law requires that this plan be tested with a mock full-scale aircraft emergency every 36 consecutive calendar months.

Agencies participating in this year’s drill include:

— Santa Barbara Airport.

— Santa Barbara City Fire and Police Departments.

— Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services.

— Santa Barbara County Fire Department, as well as the county Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office and Office of Emergency Services.

— Montecito and Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Departments.

— Federal Aviation Administration.

— Transportation Security Administration.

— American Red Cross.

— American Medical Response ambulance.

— California Highway Patrol.

— United Airlines.

— Signature Flight Support.

— UCSB Police.

— Easy Lift.

— The Metropolitan Transit District.

