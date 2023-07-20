Santa Barbara facility’s staff discusses proposal during open house

This is an architectural rendering for the Terminal Improvement Project, set to begin in 2026 at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The Santa Barbara Airport held an open house Tuesday to talk about the proposed airport expansion, set to begin in 2026.

The expansion, named the Terminal Improvement Project, would add over 30,000 square feet to the airport, which would include two new gates, additional seating and improved security lines as part of a plan to keep up with current overcrowding issues.

The details of these plans, drawn out in detail and explained by its architects and the airport staff, were presented to the public during the open house at Direct Relief, the Goleta nonprofit near the airport.

“Within the current terminal, we are at capacity, passenger-wise,” said Santa Barbara Airport Marketing Supervisor Angi Daus.

“This improvement project is going to be able to give our passengers a better experience,” she told the News-Press.

The majority of the construction would be on the south side of the terminal, where the baggage claim and security lines are. There would also be some other additions and upgrades throughout the rest of the airport as needed.

Public meetings are planned to discuss the Santa Barbara Airport and its plans for expansion.

The Terminal Improvement Project was first proposed in 2017, and after construction begins, it is not expected to finish until 2028.

Given that the project is expected to span over 10 years, there will likely be questions as to why the process must take so long.

Marketing Supervisor Daus argued that while the decade-long time frame can be frustrating, it is not inherently bad.

“It’s a good amount of bureaucracy. It’s part of our democratic process,” said Ms. Daus. “We want to make sure that all the members of our community are part of the process and that we take our time so that as many people in the community know about it.”

The open house gave community members a chance to talk to those involved with the project roll-out, ask questions and see detailed plans for the future of the airport.

For those who missed the meeting or would like to attend one in the future, the airport has yet to set a date, but assured there will be more.

“This is our first community meeting,” Ms. Daus said. “We’re only at about 10% for the total project right now. We’re just getting started, there will be a lot more meetings.”

