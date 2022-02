SANTA BARBARA — The Alpha Resource Center will host its Inaugural Plane Pull fundraiser from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

As the presenting sponsor, Alaska Airlines will be providing an E175 aircraft for teams of 10 to pull.

The teams will compete with each other for not only the fastest time, but for fundraising. Teams will represent a variety of organizations and families throughout Santa Barbara.

For more information, go to alphasb.org/plane-pull.

— Katherine Zehnder