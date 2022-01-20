Alaska governor seeks hearings on Permanent Fund proposal

By KIM JARRETT

THE CENTER SQUARE ASSOCIATE EDITOR

(The Center Square) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he is hoping lawmakers hold hearings on his proposed constitutional amendment that addresses how the state distributes revenue from the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend.

Lawmakers returned to Juneau on Monday to begin the 2022 legislative session and are expected to debate Dunleavy’s proposal and others regarding the PFD.

The PFD allocates 25% of the state’s excess mineral revenues, which mostly come from oil proceeds, to Alaska residents annually. The governor’s proposal would split the money between the dividends and the state budget.

The 2022 distributions to Alaskans would be $2,564 under Dunleavy’s plan and would increase annually.

Gov. Dunleavy said in a news release he wanted the Senate Finance Committee chair to call for hearings and “offer alternatives, amend it, follow it, but do not ignore it.”

Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, also has filed a bill that would increase distributions from the PFD gradually until a 50/50 split between those distributions and state services is reached.

The PFD is in Gov. Dunleavy’s budget. The governor also is requesting an additional $24 million over last year’s spending plan to fund his People First Initiative, which addresses domestic violence, sexual assault, missing and murdered indigenous persons, human/sex trafficking, foster care and homelessness

“After a year that saw major economic disruptions, closed schools, and pandemic challenges, Alaskans saw four special sessions being held that came no closer to addressing our state’s financial future,” Gov. Dunleavy said. “This session must progress us further to our goals.”

Sen. Kiehl also is introducing a bill that would levy a state income tax, beginning at 2.75% in the first year after the bill passes and 3.75% within four years.

The bill is not expected to pass, and if it did, Gov. Dunleavy said at a news conference held Monday he is “not interested in signing an income tax bill.”