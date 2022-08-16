Alaska’s ranked-choice election takes place today

By MERRILEE GASSER

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The “D” and “R” behind a candidate’s name won’t carry as much weight in today’s primary in Alaska.

Alaska’s primary will be the first major election conducted by ranked-choice voting. Voters will rank candidates based on their favorites.

FairVote, a national group that advocates ranked choice voting, backed the 2020 ballot amendment that passed.

“Our goal has been in making sure that every Alaskan voter is excited and informed and feels confident in how to use this,” said Jason Green, a former state representative who led Alaskans for Better Elections.

But not everyone is on board with ranked-choice voting. The Alaska Policy Forum wrote an analysis in 2020.

“This analysis of 96 ranked-choice voting elections from across the country shows that the voting system produces false majorities, frequently exhausts more than 10% of ballots cast on Election Day and further disenfranchises voters who are already less likely to vote.”

The narrow passage of ranked-choice voting was challenged in court by the Alaskan Independence Party, which called the measure unconstitutional. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled in January this year that ranked-choice voting was constitutional.

“Ranked choice voting is fundamentally constitutional and fundamentally American, giving voters an even greater opportunity to expand their choices and make their voices heard in elections,” said Rob Richie, the president and CEO of FairVote.

It means Alaska will not hold party primaries, but instead, voters will rank their top four choices for U.S. Senate. The four candidates with the most votes move on to the general election in November.

A candidate will need a simple majority to win. If no candidate receives a simple majority, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated and voters who selected the eliminated candidate as their first choice have their votes redistributed to their second choices.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin recently spoke out against ranked-choice voting.

“The only people who benefit from Ranked Choice Voting are career politicians and the special interests that are in bed with them,” Ms. Palin said in a statement. “The people of Alaska, on the other hand, are frustrated, confused and discouraged. People are worried that their vote won’t count – or worse, that they’ll accidentally end up voting in a way that benefits a candidate they oppose. As I keep saying: We are being disenfranchised!”

Ms. Palin said many of the people who worked on the ranked-choice voting measure also work for Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is up for reelection.

Sen. Murkowski, a Republican, faces 18 other candidates: three Democrats, seven Republicans, five independents, two from the Alaskan Independence Party and one Libertarian.

Among the candidates, former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican, has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump and the Alaska Republican Party.

Other candidates include U.S. Army Veteran Sean Thorne, a Libertarian, and Alaskan Independence Party Candidate Dustin Darden, who previously ran for the Alaska House of Representatives in 2018.