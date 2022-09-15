Albertsons and Vons help Unity Shoppe provide breakfasts

COURTESY PHOTO

Albertsons and Vons stores are collecting food donations for Unity Shoppe as part of efforts to ensure children get a healthy breakfast.

Unity Shoppe has been selected as a charity partner for Albertsons’ annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign, helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.

During September, all donations made at the Vons and Albertsons stores in Goleta will be used to provide breakfast foods to low-income households throughout the Santa Barbara area.

“Success in school and overall health is enhanced with a well balanced breakfast,” Tom Reed, executive director of Unity Shoppe, said in a news release. “Offering more breakfast food items will enable our client families to better provide for their children.

“Unity Shoppe serves approximately 7,500 children in Santa Barbara County each year,” Mr. Reed noted. “This partnership with the Albertsons Foundation will ensure that food shelves can remain stocked with nourishing breakfast items for our neighbors in need.”

Nourishing Neighbors aims to fight hunger by helping to keep food banks stocked, supporting meal distribution programs at schools, and supporting programs that provide food to seniors. As a program of the Albertson’s Foundation, it is working to eradicate childhood hunger in America.

With as many as one in four children in America at risk of hunger, the funds raised in September will be dedicated to local efforts that ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast, according to a news release.

The deadline for donations is Sept. 30. To donate food, stop at these Goleta locations: Vons, 163 S. Turnpike; Albertsons, 5801 Calle Real; and Albertsons, 7127 Hollister Ave.

