ALDISERT, Agatha DeLacio

April 22, 1927 – May 15, 2023

Agatha DeLacio Aldisert died peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness on May 15, 2023, at the age of 96 in Santa Barbara, California. Agatha was born on April 22, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louis DeLacio and Elsa Ludovici DeLacio. Her parents divorced in 1933. Agatha was raised by her father and, after 1939, her stepmother Jo Ann “Jenny” Bastola DeLacio.

Agatha attended Mount Mercy Academy and then Mount Mercy College (now Carlow College) in Pittsburgh, one of the early crop of Italian-American women in Pittsburgh to go to college. Aspiring to be a doctor, Agatha took a heavy science load and finished near the top of her class in 1949. She was accepted to medical school at the University of Pittsburgh but declined to attend after the dean insisted that she commit to a career without marriage or children. Agatha did pursue an early career in histology, including a research stint at NYU medical school.

In 1952, Agatha married Ruggero John Aldisert, a lawyer and World War II US Marine veteran who later became a prominent judge on the Common Pleas Court in Pittsburgh and then a federal appellate judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, appointed by Lyndon Johnson. Agatha and “Rugi” had three children during the 1950s, Lisa, Robert

and Gregory.

In 1987, Agatha and Rugi moved cross country from Pittsburgh to Santa Barbara and lived there for the rest of their lives. Agatha continued as an exemplary mother to her children and an inspiring grandmother to her five grandchildren. As in Pittsburgh, she made their Santa Barbara home a magnet for family and friends and for the law clerks who worked for Rugi. Her loving kindness, sharp intelligence and enduring sense of humor won her many friends over the years. Rugi died in 2014 at the age of 95.

Agatha moved into Covenant Living at the Samarkand in Santa Barbara in 2017. Residents and staff quickly came to know and love Agatha. She has left close friends at the Samarkand community and in Santa Barbara.

Besides her family, Agatha was passionate about cars, books, science, music and history. The 1950 yellow Nash Rambler, the 1969 Pontiac Firebird (with four on the floor and a 350 cubic inch engine), but especially the 1981 Saab five speed were her favorite wheels, earning her the nickname “Rodsie” from her young children. A constant reader, she preferred biographies, history, novels and science narratives. She played piano, semi professionally in her youth, and for decades she traveled almost every year to Europe, especially Italy, where she would get to speak her beautiful Italian.

Agatha is survived by her children, grandchildren Jack, Luciana, Audrey, Gianna and Lorenzo, sister Sandra Brophy, and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Samarkand for the extraordinary care and love they gave to Agatha during her years there.

A memorial gathering will be held at a future date to be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to charities: the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, https://foodbanksbc.org/, or Covenant Living at the Samarkand, https://www.covliving.org/contact-us/donation/.