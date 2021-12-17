Aldrich joins Santa Barbara Symphony board

COURTESY PHOTO

Todd Aldrich brings his long experience with nonprofits to his new role as a member of the Santa Barbara Symphony board.

The Santa Barbara Symphony has welcomed Todd Aldrich to its board of directors.

Mr. Aldrich and his wife Allyson are symphony season ticket holders and members of Crescendo, which consist of donors who have pledged five years of support to the symphony.

Mr. Aldrich also sits on the board’s governance committee.

“We are thrilled to have Todd join the Symphony’s board of directors,” board chair Janet Garufis said in a statement. “With momentum building around the symphony’s impact in the community, our board is growing to support our 5-year artistic and operational framework, which allows us to create programming that would never be possible when looking year to year.”

In 2016, Mr. Aldrich and his wife moved to Santa Barbara with their two children. Mr. Aldrich works as a corporate director for a manufacturing firm in the plastics industry and a volunteer president and board chair for the Santa Barbara Choral Society. In addition, he serves on the board of the Montecito Rotary Foundation. Mr. Aldrich also has served on and chaired boards for nonprofits such as Project for Pride in Living, which focuses on affordable housing and workforce development in Minneapolis, and the YMCA in St. Paul, Minn.

Mr. Aldrich grew up in Milwaukee, Wisc., and credits his mother, a soloist in her neighborhood church choir who wrote reviews of the local symphony’s concerts for a newspaper, for his love of music and symphonic music.

Mr. Aldrich graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and remains licensed to practice law in Minnesota, although he is retired from his law practice. He passed the bar exam at age 60.

Prior to studying law, he served in senior leadership roles in emerging companies in banking, insurance, health care and medical technology. He also has extensive experience as a private equity investor.

