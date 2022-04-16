Alejandra Gutierez endorses Juan Camarena

Lt. Juan Camarena, a candidate for Santa Barbara County sheriff, has announced the endorsement of Santa Barbara City Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez.

“I’m supporting Juan Camarena for sheriff because he brings a fresh view and perspective to the job,” Ms. Gutierrez said. “His focus on community, vision and accountability is what the department needs to create a closer connection between the department and the people they serve in our county.

“We are living a moment in time where law enforcement needs to work alongside the community and work on building community and not an us vs. them attitude,” Ms. Gutierrez said. “In the end, those in law enforcement work to protect the community, and it should be a team effort. The department and the community should be able to find solutions by working together in unison to create a better quality of life for us all.”

Mr. Camerena expressed gratitude for Ms. Gutierrez’s support. “Her endorsement, along with the others I have received, show that I am on the correct path. I promise to do all that I can to make sure that Santa Barbara County continues to be a wonderful and safe place to live and raise a family.”

— Katherine Zehnder