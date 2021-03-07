ALEJANDRO “ALEX” SAUCEDO

June 16, 1939 – March 4, 2016

Gone already for 5 years, but in our hearts forever. You are dearly missed and in my thoughts and prayers daily. I am so grateful to God for bringing you into this world. Your kind, gentle, loving ways, deeply held values and unwavering faith in God was an inspiration to us all that knew and loved you. A precious husband…I look forward to the day I can see you again!!

Your loving wife, Debbie Saucedo Bruce